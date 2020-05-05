Though the world came to what seemed like a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to closed businesses, mass lay offs and numerous postponements, municipal elections are still slated for Aug. 25.
State leaders, including Gov. Kay Ivey and Secretary of State John Merrill, chose to postpone the primary election run-off from March 31 to July 14 due to the pandemic, but municipal elections were not pushed back.
Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Director Greg Cochran told AL.com the league’s executive committee decided not to try and delay the election after it met mid-April, but would reevaluate its decision in June.
Candidates can begin qualifying to run for a municipal office after an official election notice given by current mayors on July 7 is published. July 21 is the last day for candidates to qualify.
The last day to establish residency and be allowed to vote in the municipal election is July 26.
