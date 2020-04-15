Alabama Cooperative Extension has named Kristen Roberson, of Arab, as the new County Extension Coordinator for Marshall County. She began her new duties April 1.
Roberson is no stranger to Extension, as she began in the role of 4-H Agent Assistant in Colbert County in 2006, transitioning to that same position in Marshall County the following year. She has most recently served as the 4-H Foundation Agent in Marshall County (and previously DeKalb & Cherokee Counties) for the last nine years.
As a 4-H agent, Roberson helped lead the county 4-H program to the expansion of programming in all five school systems in the county, in addition to homeschoolers and options for independent membership. 4-H enrollment has grown in Marshall County by more than 35% (450 members) during her tenure. Several traditional programs have be reinstated under her leadership, as well as more than a few new programs including market hog, poultry, rabbit, archery, shotgun and youth council leadership programs.
Roberson is a proud citizen of Arab, member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church, serves on the Marshall County Leadership Challenge Board of Directors, and the Alabama Young Adult Chrysalis Board of Directors and is the current President of the Alabama Association of Extension 4-H Agents. But her most proud achievements come from being wife of Kevin and Mom to Maggie.
Roberson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Marketing from Athens State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Auburn University.
“It is definitely an interesting time to be beginning a new position, with the COVID-19 crisis we are currently facing,” Roberson said. “But I must say, I am so incredibly proud to be part of a community and county who has stepped up and faced the challenges head on. Our agents serving Marshall County are continuing to deliver high-class information daily on how to weather this storm. We push out new information daily including, but not limited to: managing budgets, how to keep your kids engaged, growing your own food, easy recipes to make with your family, preparing for financial emergencies, ideas for family staycations and much, much more. Our agents are all still working for you. We continue to issue growers permits (required to sell at farmers markets), Pesticide applicator training courses, along with many new online learning opportunities in Agriculture, Healthy Living, Beekeeping and more. The virtual farm tours every Thursday evening at 5 p.m. are pretty neat too! Join us!”
Please visit the Marshall County, Alabama Extension Facebook Page for links to all of these resources, and more. You can also visit aces.edu/Marshall for daily briefings with resources to help through these difficult times.
“I have such a passion for 4-H and the life skills it teaches our young people,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my work with 4-H, but also getting the opportunity to serve our county’s citizens by connecting them with resources in other programming areas including agriculture, animal science and forages, gardening, financial management, health and nutrition, wildlife, forestry and pond management, economic and workforce development and more. We have lots going on—check us out!”
