Clarification and answers are sought on both sides of a legislative act passed in 2015 laying out the way Marshall County School Board members are elected.
At the center of the issue is whether the members need to be elected by voters in each of four districts or by voters countywide.
Susan McKenney, chairwoman of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee, sent a letter to Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy asking for an inquiry this week.
“The Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee formally requests your inquiry into the reason Single Member Election Districts were voted unanimously to be established on May 5, 2015, by the Marshall County School Board under Title 16, Chapter 8, Section 16-8-1 and BH564, Act 2012-32, but yet to be implemented in our county elections,” McKenney wrote in a letter dated March 2, 2021.
McKenney said she brought the issue up before former Probate Judge Tim Mitchell during the 2018 election cycle. Now she is bringing it up again in advance of the 2022 election cycle.
“It’s important that this be resolved at least 180 days before the next election,” McKenney said.
LeCroy said Friday she will be asking for clarification from the Marshall County School Board during its next meeting slated for March 17.
“I don’t believe anyone has any criminal intent or meant anything deceitful in this process,” LeCroy said. “It is just confusing. We need to know what the legislature intended when they wrote the act.”
The law
Section 16-8-1 of the Alabama code states the county board of education should be composed of five members: one member will be elected from each of four single-member districts and one will be an at-large member.
The members elected must be residents of the district in which election is sought for at least one year prior to the general election.
The boundaries of the single-member district shall be determined by a majority vote of the county board of education.
Act. No. 2012-324 HB564 presented by Reps. Kerry Rich and Wes Long, called for the four districts to include one school system each.
Dist. 1 would represent Asbury; Dist. 2 Douglas; Dist. 3 Brindlee Mountain; and Dist. 4 DAR. The At-Large board member may reside anywhere within the school system.
Members of the Marshall County School Board approved a provision for single member districts on May 5, 2015. Board members at that time included Dr. Vince Edmonds, Terry Kennamer, Mark Rains, Tony Simmons and Bill Aaron.
As the terms of the current board members expired, members were to be elected to the board to represent those districts without representation on the board. The board shall endeavor to have representation from each of the four districts as soon as is practicable.
Candidates for election to the district must be a resident of the district for which he or she seeks to represent on the board for at least 90 consecutive days preceding the deadline for qualifying as a candidate and shall reside in that district during his or her entire term of office.
The at-large member may reside anywhere within the Marshall County School System.
Changes to the boundaries of existing districts may be adopted by the board after they are advertised in a local newspaper for two consecutive weeks with the time and place of the meeting the change will be voted upon. Any boundary changes must be based on the standard census units, county voting precincts or both.
Failure to file
McKenney said in 2018, Mitchell told her the school board failed to file a map designating the voter district boundaries. They her reported he had the map and would file it.
“I learned later that he, too, failed to file the map on behalf of the school board,” she said.
“The good citizens of Marshall County deserve transparency. Our Marshall County School Board exercised its option to make this change, yet it hasn’t been implemented.”
LeCroy said the issue could be resolved quickly, but questions must be answered first.
“I think the question everyone has is - I believe - do those members have to live in the districts and be voted on countywide? Or do they need to be voted on district wide, similar to how Marshall County Commission members are elected? That is the question,” LeCroy said.
She will not only seek clarification from the Marshall County School Board, but she said she also intends to seek an opinion from the Alabama Attorney General’s office.
“We want to ensure this is done correctly and that the process is done the way it is supposed to be done,” LeCroy said.
