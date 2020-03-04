While aiding several law enforcement agencies during a multi-county chase, three vehicles of the Boaz Police Department were left with major damages.
Jack Levi Button, 26, of Boaz, led Alabama State Troopers and among other agencies on a chase from Attalla to Boaz on Sunday evening, March 1. During officers’ pursuit, Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said Button was driving at speeds of more than 90 mph while crossing over into oncoming traffic and intentionally struck multiple Boaz patrol vehicles.
After Button was forced to stop and crashed into Antithetical Inc. — located at the intersection of Martin Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz — Gaskin said two of the department’s new Dodge Chargers were possibly totaled and a Chevrolet Tahoe was significantly damaged. Once the vehicles were further evaluated, Gaskin said only one of the Chargers would likely need to be replaced.
“We think one might only need to be repaired, but it’s hard to tell with these new cars,” he said.
Boaz police haven’t been driving the Chargers long. In March 2019, the City of Boaz purchased four pursuit-rated police package 2019 Dodge Chargers from Alexander Dodge Chrysler Jeep for $22,371 apiece. The vehicles weren’t put into commission until September 2019 — seven months ago. Before purchasing them last year, Dodge Chargers had never been part of the Boaz Police Department’s vehicle fleet.
Repairs could take up to a month to complete. Replacing one or both Chargers could take about five months, according to Gaskin. In the meantime, he said the department is prepared.
“We have extra patrol vehicles that we will utilize until they are repaired or replaced,” he said. “They are high mileage vehicles, but they will get us by until we get the others back or replaced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.