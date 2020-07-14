You can’t get inside the Marshall County Courthouse without having your temperature taken and wearing a mask once inside. The mask rule is pretty much universal for anyone coming inside the county-owned building.
But 3 of the 4 members of the Marshall County Commission did not wear masks during Wednesday’s regular Commission meeting.
The 4 members present for the meeting were District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson, Chairman James Hutcheson and District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker.
Only Commissioner Watson wore his mask throughout the meeting. District 3 Commissioner David Kelley had business in Montgomery and was absent.
In their defense, they were spread out and appeared to be the minimum 6-feet apart required by social distancing. And the dais where they sit is wide and well away from the audience.
When asked about why they weren’t wearing masks, Chairman Hutcheson said they had observed social distancing.
Chairman Hutcheson and Commissioner Baker did don masks before going down and talking to members of the audience following the meeting.
There were several public officials in attendance at the County Commission meeting, sitting in the audience, all of whom wore masks. They included Coroner Cody Nugent, Sheriff Phil Sims, Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson and Presiding Circuit Judge Chris Abel.
County Attorney Clint Maze, who was on the dais with the Commission, wore his mask the entire meeting.
The Guntersville City Council has been having in-person meetings twice a month just like the Commission. Some Council members wear masks and some don’t. But unlike the Commission, the Council has not passed a rule requiring masks in Town Hall and their dais is behind a glass panel. The glass panel was installed for City Court officials, since the court is also held in the Town Hall. Court tends to draw a much larger crowd than Council meetings, although the Council meetings have been well attended lately.
