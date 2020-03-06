Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded grants totaling $1.7 million for programs that help low-income residents take steps to secure gainful employment and improve their quality of life.
Community Services Block Grants enable 20 community action agencies throughout the state to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency and address barriers to success through a variety of programs and services. According to the governor’s office, the specific needs of the communities served determine which programs are available, which can include job search assistance and short-term employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.
“Alabama’s low-income residents sometimes need an extra helping hand as they work to gain better stability in their lives,” Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies for helping to reduce poverty and assisting families in need through the Community Services Block Grant program.”
Agencies that aid residents within the Sand Mountain area received more than $144,000 in funding.
Residents seeking assistance should contact their local community action agency. Contact information for each agency can be found at caaalabama.org.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Ivey awarded grants to the following agencies:
• Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, St. Clair) - $140,136.
• Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) - $3,922.
• Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) - $109,266.
• Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Tuscaloosa, Sumter) - $171,486.
• Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker) - $28,339.
• Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) - $12,145.
See the complete list at sandmountainreporter.com.
• Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, Pike) - $83,446.
• Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale) - $69,161.
• Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan) - $80,283.
• Montgomery Community Action Committee Inc. (Montgomery) - $94,390.
• Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile, Washington) - $183,551.
• Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion, Winston) - $23,449.
• Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon, Russell) - $38,824.
• Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) - $227,384.
• Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston) - $85,701.
• Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Chilton, Shelby, Autauga, Elmore) - $82,179.
• Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa) - $36,360.
• Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, Wilcox) - $128,522.
• Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) - $57,026.
• Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega) - $105,639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.