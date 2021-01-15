Boaz City Council members met for approximately 10 minutes Monday, handling several items on the agenda.
Business items included:
• A public hearing was held to discuss an alcohol license application from Taqueria Mi Pueblito LLC, located at 2210 U.S. 431. No one commented for or against the application and the council unanimously approved the application.
• A public hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021, at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss a new zoning ordinance.
• A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with A Man About a Dog LLC, doing business as Boaz Gun and Pawn was approved.
• Vouchers totaling $196,965 were approved. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public inspection.
• Learned the mayor and City Council will meet Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mastin Conference Room at the Boaz Public Library to go over changes between the old and new zoning ordinance.
• All city departments aside from police and fire departments will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The council will meet Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center for the next regularly scheduled council meeting.
