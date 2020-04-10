TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama ACCESS Support Center, in collaboration with the Alabama State Department of Education, is offering free online courses through its Franchise Model to all students in grades 7-12 in the state of Alabama.
“The ACCESS Franchise Model is an agreement between school districts and the Alabama State Department of Education to use the content of selected ACCESS courses absolutely without charge,” Kevin D. Besnoy, director of ACCESS Virtual Learning, said. “All Alabama public schools that serve grades 7-12 may use the course content as defined in the ACCESS Franchise Agreement and Teacher Memorandum of Agreement.”
ACCESS, which stands for Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators and Students Statewide, was launched in 2004 as a distance learning initiative.
It has become a cornerstone in providing equitable education to all Alabama public school students in a cost-effective model regardless of where they live.
UA’s ACCESS Support Center, part of the College of Continuing Studies, designs more than 120 courses for grades 7-12.
While ACCESS highlights the Franchise Model to support distance learning as a result of COVID-19, Besnoy said currently enrolled students will continue to receive the same high-quality instruction.
“For students currently enrolled in an ACCESS course, our teachers are continuing to engage students through the normal course procedures,” Besnoy said. “Throughout the normal school year, our teachers work tirelessly to establish rapport with their students and develop strong relationships. Given the amount of unknowns that everyone is facing, these strong relationships are a comfort to thousands of students across the state.”
For educators across the state moving to teaching online for the first time, Besnoy said to be patient and don’t try to be perfect.
“Teachers are an amazing group of professionals who are accustomed to overcoming enormous odds on a daily basis,” Besnoy said. “While current circumstances are testing what is possible, each teacher in the state of Alabama has it in them to still ‘be present’ for their students.”
Schools interested in utilizing the ACCESS Franchise Model can contact Sherrie Banks at the Alabama State Department of Education at 334-694-4941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.