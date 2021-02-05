Dates are set for the 2021-22 registration for Boaz City Schools 4-year-old pre-K program.
Parents are invited to come to Boaz Elementary School on March 5 or 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Don’t bring the child to the registration event and only one parent is allowed to register a child.
Social distancing measures will be marked and everyone is required to wear a face mask.
Registration is open to children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
Bring the child’s certified birth certificate, a current Alabama immunization form (commonly referred to as a blue slip) and proof of residence, such as a current utility bill with the parents’ name and address on the bill.
A limited number of slots are available. Classes will be determined by a random drawing on March 30.
Children who live in the Boaz City School attendance zone will be placed before children living outside the attendance zone. Students living outside the attendance zone must pay tuition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.