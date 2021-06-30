A Boaz resident hopes something can be done to stop roaming dogs in her neighborhood.
Martin Road resident Virginia Bartlett complained to Boaz City Council members during a meeting Monday night about dogs being allowed to roam the neighborhood.
She claimed many of the dogs are coming from a nearby mobile home park.
“I had a momma dog come to my house and have puppies under one of my buildings,” she told council members. “No one would claim the dog. I called the city’s animal control officer and he was able to come out and put a cage out to get some of the puppies. I took some to 2nd Chance Shelter. I don’t know if he was ever able to get that last puppy and the momma dog.”
Bartlett said she has driven around the neighborhood – particularly the mobile home park – and saw dogs being kept in deplorable conditions.
“If you ride through the park, it is unreal,” Bartlett said. “Those dogs are chained up around a pole. Some can’t move. There are buckets of water turned over. The dogs run up and down the road.
“I love dogs and would do anything for a dog, but something has to be done.
“Is there any way to hold the landowner responsible? Why can’t that area be made a no pet area? You can rent apartments and houses that don’t allow pets. Why can’t this be made the same?”
Mayor David Dyar said he will work with city attorney Christie D. Knowles and attempt to come up with a resolution.
“I’ll have Christie look at our leash law and ordinances,” Dyar said. “We will take action on this on the advice of the city attorney.”
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned the Municipal Court will hold an amnesty day on July 29. Anyone holding outstanding warrants or fines may come to court that day to take care of warrants by paying half the fines.
Court officials say Amnesty Day will help clear a backlog of cases. All warrants will be cleared that day by paying the half price fines.
• Adopted a resolution urging state leaders to “take any and all actions appropriate and necessary to develop and build passing lanes on Alabama 69 between Cullman and Arab.”
While the project will have no impact on Boaz, Dyar said Arab Mayor Bob Joslin asked him to support the resolution.
“This is us being a good neighbor,” Dyar said. “We are doing this as a courtesy.”
• Learned the City of Boaz Downtown Design Committee will meet July 6 at 9 a.m. in the conference room at Boaz City Hall to hear a request from the Boaz Legacy Foundation for approval of the Boa Legacy Museum sign to be attached to the front of the building at 114 N. Broad St., the site of the proposed museum.
• Held a public hearing on a zoning change request from Brian Pass to rezone property located at 13883 Alabama 168 from B-2 (Community Commercial District) to R-2 (Medium Density Residential District). No one spoke for or against the request.
Councilmen later adopted the ordinance during the meeting.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to lease property located at 1860 U.S. 431, the former site of Trees and Trends store.
City officials say a tenant is interested in the building, but no additional details were released.
Kerry Walls, personnel and purchasing director, said city workers will be at the property doing minor upgrades to the building, mainly addressing safety issues such as installing emergency exit signs and door locks. Workers will also look at the parking lot and drainage issues.
• Learned the county’s only movie theater will close at the end of August.
Dyar said Frank Caracci told him the theater will close Aug. 31 and Caracci will donate some new screens to the city. Dyar said the city owns the building housing the theater.
• Approved accounts payables in the amount of $782,703. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
