It seems like the list of activities today for young students to participate in is endless with baseball, softball, swimming, football, etc.
The typical activities always have a large number of kids involved throughout the county. However, the “normal” activities just don’t strike the right chord with some.
Bella Vandergriff is a fifth-grade student at Albertville Elementary. Her mother, Melissa, works in the Marshall County Courthouse at Judge Tim Riley’s office. Melissa said her daughter has found a passion is riding horses.
“We tried all of the sports and activities that most kids get into,” she said. “But Bella just didn’t seem to like any of them. My husband Mike and I have always had an interest in horses. So, Bella has been exposed to them from a very young age. She’s now 10-years old and has been riding since she was six.”
Bella competes in what is known as Saddle Seat horse riding. She trains at the Elite Riding Academy (ERA) in Arab, which is run by Jenny Campbell.
“Bella has enjoyed learning from Jenny at ERA so much,” Melissa said. “Jenny does such an amazing job with all the kids. I think the biggest positive from Bella participating in this is how much responsibility she’s learned. She has to work really hard to make sure she’s ready and the horse is ready for each show. Not only does she get excited when she does well, but she pulls for her friends too.”
So far in 2020, Bella has competed in Decatur, Rainsville and most recently at a National Academy event in Murfreesboro, Tenn. At the Decatur show a few months back, Bella won grand champion with her favorite horse, Roxie. She also placed at nationals in Murfreesboro last week.
“To do well in competition you have to maintain good control of the horse,” Bella said. “Roxie is my favorite horse to show. I train with her a lot and I was so happy that we both got grand champion in Decatur. It’s definitely a lot of hard work.”
Bella said she enjoys the comradery she has with the rest of her friends who train at ERA.
“We all have to do a lot of work getting the horses ready,” she said. “We spend a lot of time together, too. So, when one of us does well we all get excited. I love training with miss Jenny, too. She makes it a lot of fun, but she also challenges us. I’m really glad I got into horse riding and plan on sticking with it for a while.”
Both Melissa and Mike are glad Bella was able to compete in several different competitions this year despite COVID-19 restrictions. The Vandergriff family said they strongly suggest parents look into getting their children in horse riding.
“I know it’s not a sport that’s commonly talked about,” Melissa said. “But the culture around it is huge. It’s a very big network of great people and an overall great activity. Mike and I fully expect Bella to stick with it for years to come. She’s getting better and better at it and really loves being involved. We’re so proud of her.”
