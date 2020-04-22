During its emergency-called meeting, the Marshall County Commission approved a joint declaration of emergency conditions between the county, City of Albertville, City of Arab, City of Boaz, City of Guntersville, Town of Douglas, Town of Grant and Town of Union Grove in relation damage from the storms on Easter Sunday.
County Attorney Clint Maze read the declaration, which stated that Marshall County and executing municipalities, which are the cities and towns collectively, together declared emergency conditions were impacted by an EF2 tornado, straight line wind damage, flash flood and flash flooding due to the storms in Marshall County on Sunday, April 12, and Monday, April 13. The declaration stated numerous homes and businesses were affected, major disruption of utilities did occur and disruption of travel on area roadways due to watch out culverts and one bridge which adversely affected the health, safety and economy of county residents.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Anita McBurnett said the countywide damage was estimated to be more than $2 million. She said the cost to repair damages “far exceeded” the amount in request help from the State of Alabama and FEMA. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker said he estimated the damage in his district to be around $739,000.
As stated in the declaration, the county EMA will implement its emergency powers to enlist the assistance of any entity or personnel in the county or its cities as emergency workers. The emergency conditions in the county warrant implementing the Marshall County Emergency Operations Plan along with each of the municipalities’ emergency operation plans.
Since the magnitude of the damage was beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of the county and municipalities, the declaration would require the combined forces to aid the region to alleviate the adverse effects of the health, safety and economy of the county and municipalities. The declaration stated that the situation created emergency conditions in the county and the municipalities.
Due to the closing of the Marshall County Courthouse, the public was able to hear the meeting via Zoom Video Conference. The in-person attendance was limited to 24 persons or less, including members of the commission and its staff.
