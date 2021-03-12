An Albertville man faces charges following a motorcycle chase with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies patrolling the area of Hustleville Road saw a motorcycle without a license plate. When the deputy attempted to stop the yellow and black motorcycle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Following a short chase, the driver of the motorcycle laid the bike down near Alder Springs Grocery and fled on foot.
Guntersville Police Department officers heard radio traffic regarding the pursuit and made their way to the scene to assist.
“When Guntersville officers arrived on the scene, all law enforcement then went behind the trailer where the offender was last seen,” Guthrie said. “A white male was discovered hiding under the mobile home and was ordered to come out.”
The man complied and was identified as Joseph Daniel Baugh, of Albertville.
As he was taken into custody, officers found the motorcycle he was riding had been reported as stolen from Etowah County.
Baugh was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude law enforcement officers. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was later released after posting $6,500 bond.
