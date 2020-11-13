During Geraldine’s town council meeting Nov. 9, several residents voiced questions and concerns about a new ministry that had located there.
The Father’s House ministry, which aids struggling women in seeking a better life, recently moved to Geraldine after ensuring it would be well within the town’s zoning laws to operate a boarding house there. Mayor Chuck Ables put to rest the citizens’ concerns about any zoning issues as well as apprehensions over how those in the ministry may interact with the town.
“They were concerned that the residents [of the ministry] might try to leave, but they are all there because they want to be there and to learn how to have a better, more productive life,” Ables told The Reporter. “They are constantly monitored with cameras and have supervisors there. Most of the women have jobs and they are transported to work and back by the employees.”
The mayor said he understood why some people may have questions or concerns about the new ministry, but he “welcomes” it to Geraldine.
“I personally welcome them here because I know the director and realize it is a ministry to help people have a better life,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 2 work session
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 2 organizational meeting
• Approved the minutes from the Oct. 12 council meeting
• Discussed lowering the speed limit on a portion of County Road 52 inside the town limits to 35 mph.
• Approved the hire of Neal Anderson to the Geraldine Police Department
• Approved a 6% raise to Police Chief Heath Albright
• Approved the awarding of prizes to the best floats in the upcoming Christmas parade Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Seth Maddox will serve as Grand Marshall of the parade. He was selected last year but was unable to serve due to final exams at Auburn University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.