The Guntersville City School Board will likely take a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief financial officer Amy Sherer went over the finance report at the board’s latest meeting. She said the last tax report looked good, but the amount included the new half-cent sales tax number. She also told board members to keep in mind that the money was almost all accounted for with projects already laid out.
For the most recent tax collection month, they did not see the drop in taxes. She said they would not know until next month how the pandemic has affected the school system’s finances. The district was ahead of where it was last year by about $125,000 in the general fund balance.
Sherer checked the sales tax, and they are up compared to years past. At the halfway mark of the year, the district’s sales tax is $53,000 above where it was last year.
She wanted to make sure that everyone knew that although they are above for now, that does not mean they will stay that way. She explained there might be some items that come up that could take away from that surplus.
She said if they could maintain with everything that they have going on and the taxes dropping, she believes they will be OK.
She will let the board know more next month so they can compare the month this year to the same month last year. She also wanted to show how the virus affected the schools. She said that the more people get scared, the less money they spend.
Guntersville Board of Education president Trey Giles said he imagines that they will see a significant drop in the money because of what they are dealing with.
Sherer said possibly, but they did not have a drop in the month they were looking at during the meeting.
During the meeting, the board also approved the following personnel action items:
Retirements
Donna Brasher, a teacher at Cherokee Elementary School, effective June 1, 2020.
Amy Hall, an instructional coach at Guntersville Elementary School, effective June 1, 2020.
Shelia Buckelew, a teacher and second grade leadership team member at Guntersville Elementary, effective June 1.
Janie G. King, a teach at Guntersville Elementary, effective June 1.
Resignations
Jill Chandler, a teacher at Guntersville Elementary, is resigning from her kindergarten teaching position, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year. She was this year’s Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year.
Julie McGowan, a teacher at Cherokee Elementary, resigned from her fifth grade science and social studies teaching position, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Employments
Sue Green was hired as a bus aide, effective for the 2020-2021 school year. Green is currently a custodian at Guntersville Middle School.
Phillip Carr was hired as a 9-month full-time bus route driver, effective immediately.
Coaching Resignation
Lindsey Hornbuckle resigned from her position as JV girls basketball coach and assistant varsity girls basketball coach, effective immediately.
Coaching Additions
Bridgett Morris was appointed eighth grade volleyball head coach for the 2020-2021 school year.
