Laina Nugent wants to remember a special lady in her life while giving back to Hospice of Marshall County at the same time.
Nugent, owner of Austin Screen Printing, has created a special purple shirt in memory of her late grandmother, Elaine Austin, who died three years ago from Alzheimer’s.
“In 2018, Elaine Austin won her final battle with Alzheimer’s as she met Jesus,” Laina wrote on the company’s Facebook page.
“She was under the exceptional care of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice at the time of her passing. The funds raised will be donated in her memory to help share hope when it’s needed most. “
Austin had worked for many years in the nursing home industry caring for Alzheimer’s patients before she retired, said her daughter, Cindy Glasscock.
The shirt features a lightbulb filled with forget-me-not flowers and white ribbon loops. Purple is the color of Alzheimer’s awareness month.
“She was a classy lady and I think this design reflects that,” Nugent said. “I looked for a long time for something that was the perfect one for her, that said it was her.
“I think the forget-me-not flowers do that.”
More than 5 million American are living with Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
One in 10 people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.
Nugent is taking pre-orders on the long-sleeved purple T-shirts now through Nov. 1. Each shirt – available in sizes S-3X – are $20 each. Of that cost, $10 from each shirt will be donated to Hospice of Marshall County. Shirts must be ordered by Nov. 1 with the shirts ready for pickup or shipping on Oct. 9. Quantities are limited, Nugent said.
“I’ve volunteered with Hospice for years,” Nugent said. “They took care of my grandmother before she died.”
Glasscock said the family’s plan to help Hospice and raise Alzheimer’s awareness shows their commitment to the cause.
“Her life, our lives, it is all intertwined,” Glasscock said. “She worked in the nursing home industry for years. She was under Hospice care. We have tried to take part in the Night to Remember every year in her memory.”
To order shirts, log onto the company’s website at austinscreenprinting.org or call them at 256-660-1430. The company also has a Facebook page and will accept messages from that page.
