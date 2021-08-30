A busy day for crime in DeKalb County netted the sheriff’s office two suspects, both on various drug charges. According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit seized a large amount of synthetic marijuana, street name spice, around the same time a wanted felon led another officer in a 15-minute car chase the day before.
Derick Nash Farmer, 24, of Powell, was arrested at his residence around 3 p.m. After receiving multiple complaints, officers arrived to find Farmer tossing an object underneath his porch, which turned out to be spice. A search of the premises found a total of 100 grams of the drug packaged for distribution, Welden said.
Farmer was charged with drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday at 3 p.m., a DeKalb County Narcotics Agent observed a subject with existing felony warrants driving near the DeKalb/Etowah County line. When the agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect sped away, initiating a high speed pursuit.
The suspect led the agent on an approximately 15-minute chase reaching speeds over 100 mph. After wrecking on County Road 397 near the Aroney community, the subject then led the agent on a foot pursuit covering for nearly a mile before he was finally apprehended. The subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspect, Sterling Morgan, 27, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of attempting to elude, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Morgan is also facing a 14-year sentence for parole violations in addition to charges related to the pursuit.
“This is another great job by our Narcotics Unit,” Welden said of the arrests. “These suspects have been selling poison and terrorizing these communities for way too long. Mr. Morgan had long evaded justice on a lengthy sentence.
“These communities and our roadways are safer due to our agents’ and deputies’ hard work,” said Sheriff Welden.
