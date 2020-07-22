Senator Clay Scofield and Representative Wes Kitchens recently met with Junior Achievement of Marshall County Board Members to offer assistance for the program on behalf of the legislative delegation.
“We feel confident that Junior Achievement is having, and will continue to have positive effects on students, parents and the school systems in Marshall County," JA Board Chair Ben Hulgan said. "The knowledge gained from Junior Achievement will help students better prepare for their remaining years of High School and help them to understand and prepare for life after High School, whether it be continued education or entry into the work force. It will give them a base knowledge to help them make better career and economic choices as adults. In addition, we anticipate that Junior Achievement can help to reduce the drop-out rate by giving those students who have little interest in school and see no need to stay in school a new perspective. JA is adapting to this new environment and working on ways to continue educating our youth about their choices.”
Junior Achievement of Marshall County is a part of Junior Achievement of Alabama. The local board is volunteer driven and has a presence in all school systems in Marshall County- city, county and private.
“Junior Achievement programs like Economics for Success really provide students with insight into careers, budgeting, credit, and what life costs. Having community volunteers come in to teach these classes offers a different view that I think makes an impact on the student,” Kitchens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.