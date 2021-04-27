What is the new COVID civil immunity law?
• In February, SB 30 was passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ivey. This new law provides civil immunity for covered entities operating in Alabama from certain claims and damages claimed by individuals who allege that they contracted or were exposed to COVID-19 while on the entity’s premises. An entity is considered as covered under this law as long as it makes an effort to adequately follow government issued guidelines related to operating in the COVID-19 environment.
Why is this law important for business?
• Since the arrival of COVID-19, businesses have been working tirelessly to adjust the way they operate in order to keep their doors open, and at the same time, protect their employees and customers.
• Businesses in all industries and areas of the state are facing major financial damages from the all-consuming COVID pandemic. These businesses, especially those in the small business community, cannot afford to be exposed to additional financial injury incurred through costly lawsuits resulting from an unprecedented pandemic and circumstances outside of their control.
• This new law ensures that businesses that try to follow state government issued COVID guidelines for operation are not exposed to frivolous lawsuits, including claims from customers and clients relating to COVID-19 exposure, and claims from employees under various laws relating to workplace health and safety, non-discrimination, leave rights, and employment terminations.
What type entities are covered under this new law?
• Entities covered under this legislation include businesses, nonprofits, LLCs, health care providers, educational entities, churches, governmental entities, and cultural institutions operating in this state, as well as individuals associated with these entities.
• Exceptions to qualifying for this liability protection would exist if the covered entity acted with wanton, reckless, willful or intentional misconduct and such misconduct must be proven under a “clear and convincing” evidentiary standard.
What does a business need to do to ensure they are covered under this new law?
• In order to be covered under this law, a business must “operate reasonably consistent with applicable public health guidance.”
• Applicable public health guidance includes guidance issued in any proclamation, order, or rule of the Governor, the State Health Officer, or the State Board of Health that is applicable to the type of covered entity and to the health emergency claim at issue.
• In order to ensure they are adequately following the operating guidelines applicable to their type of business (i.e. restaurants, bars, close contact services, manufacturing, etc.), the business needs to visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website and click on the link that pertains to their industry.
