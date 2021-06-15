Yoselina Sebastian is a 2021 graduate from Albertville High School and has been accepted into Snead State Community College’s School of Nursing. The Auxiliary awarded the $1,500 scholarship during the school’s awards ceremony May 13.
The Marshall Medical South Volunteer Auxiliary will award a scholarship to a junior volunteer to help her reach her goal of becoming a nurse.
Yoselina started volunteering in the Wellness Center in Boaz in September 2019 and worked until January 2021, accumulating a total of 248 hours. She helped sanitize equipment and made sure clean towels were available. Wellness Center Director Marsha Chadwick described Yoselina as always helpful and friendly.
“She is a very sweet young lady,” Chadwick said. “Her kindness and patience will help make her a great nurse. We have enjoyed mentoring her and I’m hopeful she will choose Marshall Medical Centers to be her place of employment after graduation.”
Yoselina also volunteered at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice and is employed at Wendy’s in Boaz. She is a member of HOSA and completed a healthcare internship earlier this year. When she isn’t working or volunteering, she enjoys playing guitar and drums, and plays in her church band.
“Our Auxiliary is delighted to award a scholarship to Yoselina,” said Jenny Sims, president of the Marshall South Auxiliary. “Our future medical professionals will make our world a better place.”
The hospital auxiliary strives to support and encourage young people interested in pursuing a career in the medical field. Those aged 15-18 can apply to be a Junior Volunteer by calling or emailing the director of volunteer services, Rose Myers, at rose.myers@mmcenters.com or at 256-571-8010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.