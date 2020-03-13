After soliciting bids for a brush truck more than one month ago, the Boaz City Council awarded a bid to purchase a Chastang Ford for the fire department through Houston-Galveston Area Council on Monday, March 9, in the amount of $144,245.
Councilman David Ellis said the purchase was one he and others have looked forward to for a long time.
“This is something we’ve been wanting to buy for a number of years, and we’re finally doing it,” Ellis said during the meeting. “We’ve had to depend on some of the neighboring cities to bring their trucks when we have a brush fire or off-road fire. We hope to be able to care it ourselves now.”
“We may not need it for a while after all this rain,” Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said. “But eventually, one day we’ll use it.”
Mayor David Dyar said the truck would be paid for out of the Public Safety Fund.
“We have the money in that account,” he said. “We’re not borrowing any money and so this will be a catch purchase.”
The last brush truck the city owned was a 1979 Mini Pumper, according to Beck.
“It was retired from service back in the early-to-mid 90s,” he said. “Without a brush truck, our department contains grass fires with boots on the ground, using fire flaps and a fire rake. However, there are times we’ve had field fires during droughts when a brush truck would have aided with containment and benefited the department. We greatly appreciate our neighboring fire departments [that] have helped us with their brush trucks when needed.”
The fire department hopes to get the truck within the next 60 days.
In other business, the council:
• Held two public hearings. One was for “the proposed expenditure of public funds and use of public property by the City of Boaz” to get more money to pay for the remaining cost of the new recreation center and renovations of outlet center buildings. The other was for a restaurant retail liquor license application from Taqueria Mi Pueblito, located at 2210 U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. No one spoke for or against either issue. The council later voted to approve the issuance of a restaurant retail liquor license to Taqueria Mi Pueblito.
• Proclaimed March 2020 as Youth Art Month.
• Approved the accounts payable voucher dated Feb. 28 through March 6, totaling $1,551,200.10.
• Approved to transfer funds from the Special Revenue account to the General Fund account in the amount of $31,094.60 to pay for computer equipment and a door access control system at the Boaz Police Department.
• Approved the increase of the household garbage and rubbish pick up fee from $13 to $13.75 per month. Dyar said the increase was necessary because Republic Services increased its monthly rate.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the retention of special counsel to design, manage and prosecute, on an as-needed basis, the City of Boaz’s Dangerous Buildings and Unsafe Structures Program.
“The purpose of this is — we have some properties throughout our community that we are wanting to address,” Dyar said. “And, we can address these in a more timely fashion if we seek outside counsel that’s got the expertise in this field.”
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a one-year lease agreement with Jared Davis for property, located at 115 North Main Street in Boaz, formerly known as the Odds Fellow Lodge, to be used for storage space. The annual rent was set at $4,800.
• Adopted a resolution electing to come under the provisions of Act 2011-676 of the Regular Session of the 2011 Legislature to increase employee contribution rates as specified by said act for members of the Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama.
• Adopted a resolution to provide Tier I benefits to Tier II plan members who participate in the Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama.
“This will enable our Tier II employees to become Tier I employees and be able to retire after 25 years,” Dyar said. “The way it previously [stood] was if we hire a 20-year-old, they’d have to work until 62 before they could get their retirement. I think this will be, in my opinion, an important tool to retain employees. We’ll be one of the few communities in the State of Alabama that will be a Tier I city. So, it’s a benefit actually, in my opinion, for our employees moving forward.”
• Authorized the purchase of a John Deere 3039R Compact Utility Tractor for the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department in the amount of $27,753.55 from Deere & Company. Dyar said it would be used for maintaining the ball fields among other purposes. He said this purchase would also be paid for in cash — no money borrowed.
• Employed Ben Shumate as a full-time firefighter for the Boaz Fire Department.
• Employed Nicholas Bonner as a full-time firefighter/paramedic for the Boaz Fire Department.
