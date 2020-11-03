Elba – Kelley Foods, a division of Ben E. Keith Foods, announced a branding partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation, whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Kelley Foods will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of each case of its most popular retail items.
“Kelley Foods is very proud to have the opportunity to build upon the Ben E. Keith Foods partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Randy Tollison, Vice President Manufacturing, Ben E. Keith Foods. “We will launch our Folds of Honor sponsorship with our great Southeast retail partners on Veteran’s Day 2020.”
Kelley Foods Plant Manager Kenneth Hattaway anticipates the selected product will be arriving in retail stores by early November and will be available at least through the end of the year. The featured products will be our Kelley Foods branded Rope Smoked Sausage ( 1 lb. & 6 lb.), Baby Rope Smoked Sausage (1 pound and 6 pounds) plus our newest item Jalapeño & Cheddar Rope Smoked Sausage ( 12 ounces).
About Kelley Foods:
Kelley Foods located in Elba, Alabama has been providing our customers with great tasting custom small batch smoked meats and breakfast sausage since 1957.
About Ben E. Keith Foods:
Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation’s fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.
