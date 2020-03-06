The Whole Backstage is currently accepting applications for the annual Dot Moore Memorial Scholarship.
Through the benevolence of the WBS founding mother, Dot Moore, along with private donations, the Whole Backstage Theatre will award a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior for the upcoming academic year.
Scholarship criteria requires that applicants must plan to major or minor in the performing arts, have stellar academic standings, present an essay of intent and provide endorsements from high school teachers, counselors and WBS directors.
Finalists will be contacted for personal interviews.
To access an application, visit wholebackstage.com, or call 256-582-7469 during regular business hours.
Completed applications must be received by no later than April 24.
Any applications received after that date will not be considered.
This year’s scholarship recipient will be notified prior to his or her high school’s awards ceremony.
