An Albertville Police Officer escaped serious injury in an accident early Tuesday morning.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, patrolman Matt Smith (no relation to the police chief) was patrolling Rose Road near the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater when a driver pulled out in front of him from Thaxton Street. The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m.
Smith said the unnamed female drive told officers she “looked one way, looked the other way and looked back again” but didn’t see Smith’s SUV.
“Matt did everything in the world to miss hitting her,” Smith said. “His Tahoe clipped the front of her car, spun him sideways and he slid into a pole.”
All the airbags deployed in the SUV. Matt Smith was transported to Marshall Medical Center South with shoulder pain and was treated and released. The other driver was not injured.
“It was just a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.
The worst damage to the Tahoe was to the driver’s side door. Smith said Alabama State Troopers investigated the accident due to the fact a police vehicle was involved.
Insurance adjusters are investigating the accident and have not decided if the Tahoe is repairable or totaled, Smith said.
“I have nine new Tahoes on order right now,” Smith said. “They were due to be built on June 21. I’m hoping to hear about the delivery dates for those soon.”
Smith said the vehicles were ordered at the beginning of the year but COVID-19 and a lack of available computer chips has wreaked havoc with new vehicle production.
Boaz Police and city officials have voiced similar concerns over vehicles ordered for the police and street departments and the city’s senior center.
