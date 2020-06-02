Gas prices have been at historic lows over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, but American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Clay Ingram said drivers can expect that to change in the coming weeks as more and more people stop self-quarantining and hit the open road.
More drivers on the road means more demand for fuel, which is the primary reason gas prices are expected to rise this summer, Ingram said. However, he said he doesn't expect the state average price to do anything “too crazy.” He said he expects the average will remain below $2 since the current fuel supply is so large, though individual gas stations may breach that amount.
Ingram said the state average price for a gallon of gas was $1.67 as of Monday. During the shutdown, the average price went from $2.15 to a low of $1.57, where it stayed for nearly a month. The average price per gallon across Sand Mountain was $1.54 - $1.67 as of Monday, with some zip codes slightly above or below that range, according to AAA. The agency reported the average price per gallon for Marshall County was $1.58; $1.60 for DeKalb County; $1.65 for Etowah County; and $1.64 for Blount County. Alabama had the second lowest average price in the country just above Mississippi’s average of $1.59. The national average was $1.98.
In addition to supply and demand, Ingram said there were “thousands” of things that can affect the price of fuel, including weather and international affairs. In March, gas prices saw their most significant drops — briefly to less than a dollar per barrel — due to COVID-19 as well as a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, America imports 12% of its fuel from the two countries, 6% each.
