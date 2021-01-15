Renovations to the Marshall County Jail have been ongoing since early 2019. During the Marshall County Commission’s first meeting of 2021, Martin & Cobey Construction Consultant Kelly Howard gave an update on the work being done recently, which included additional repairs to the kitchen and water system as well as cell block and lobby renovations.
Howard said the floor of the jail’s kitchen had to be pulled up and the drainage pipes replaced due to corrosion and grease blockages. A 1,000-gallon grease trap that has been used for years by the kitchen had not had its solid-grease pumped out since it resides under the jail parking lot and has no access point. Though the liquid side of the trap has been able to be emptied regularly, Howard said more blockages might occur even with new pipes if the solid side isn’t emptied. He proposed boring an access hole down through the parking lot to reach that side of the grease trap. The commission approved $12,050 for the drain pipe replacement in the kitchen — originally priced at $7,000 — and opted to wait on deciding what to do about the grease trap until a later date.
Howard also brought up the issue of water pressure in the jail, which he said is far too high and is causing damages that require repeated repair, particularly in the upper levels of the jail. Currently, the pressure averages at 85 psi, with spikes over 100 psi. To remedy the problem, the commission approved the purchase of a pressure regulator for $25,000, which would lower the pressure to around 65 psi.
Regarding renovations, Howard said all cell blocks were currently operational, but A block still needed drywall installed, B block needed mold remediation and plumbing repairs, and C block also needed minor plumbing repairs. Some of those repairs may be related to the cell blocks’ sewage grinder — also known as a “muffin monster” — shorting out. Howard said the grinder would need a new motor, at least, to work again.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the jail was currently overcrowded with 286 inmates housed within areas meant for a total of 196. Sixty-two of the inmates currently housed at the jail are from the state, Sims said, for which the county receives reimbursement.
