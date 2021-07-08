RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has announced it will award more than 250 students a one-time Loyalty Scholarship for the upcoming Fall semester. These scholarships will specifically benefit graduating high school seniors who previously completed Dual Enrollment courses at NACC. The Dual Enrollment program at NACC has been very successful, and the college is proud to reward those students with this scholarship.
“We are very pleased to offer these scholarships to students who have proven themselves by taking our dual enrollment courses while in high school,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This will give them an opportunity to get closer and closer to achieving their educational goals at yet another level.”
251 graduating high school seniors are eligible for the new scholarship, which will be divided into two categories. Students who completed 13-23 hours of Dual Enrollment coursework with Northeast will be provided a $500 scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship will be provided to students who completed 24 or more Dual Enrollment hours. Students must have maintained a 2.5 overall GPA or higher in Dual Enrollment courses to be eligible for the Loyalty Scholarship. Students qualifying for this new scholarship program have been notified by NACC.
NACC Dean of Students Sherie Grace is glad to see Dual Enrollment students recognized for their hard work. “I am appreciative to Dr. Campbell for proposing this new scholarship,” said Grace. “Dual Enrollment students add such value to NACC. It is exciting to see them rewarded for their accomplishments.”
To be eligible for the NACC $500 Loyalty Scholarship, students must enroll at NACC in three or more hours during the Fall 2021 semester. Students must also complete a NACC admissions application and complete all admissions requirements. Scholarship recipients will be responsible for books and any course-specific fees. To be eligible for the $1,000 NACC Loyalty Scholarship, students must enroll at NACC in six or more hours during the Fall 2021 semester and complete the previously stated requirements.
NACC’s Dual Enrollment program allows high school students to earn college credit while completing high school coursework. It is a great opportunity for students and their families to save money on future college tuition as well. Dual Enrollment courses may be taken at the student’s high school, online, or on campus at NACC in some cases. The credits earned through Dual Enrollment courses are transferable to universities in the state, and these classes allow high school students to become more prepared for college-level courses. Students wishing to learn more about Dual Enrollment may call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001 ext. 2228 or 2225. Students may email millers@nacc.edu or ramirezl@nacc.edu for more information.
Students may register for Fall semester courses until August 26th, and Fall classes will begin on Wednesday, August 25th. Visit nacc.edu or call 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418 to apply and learn more about registering for classes.
It is not too late to receive additional financial aid for the Fall semester! NACC’s Financial Aid Department wants to ensure all students receive as much financial assistance as possible when attending college. Completing the FAFSA is a must-do for students wishing to receive financial aid. “The first thing students must do is complete the FAFSA
(Free Application for Federal Student Aid),” said NACC Director of Financial Aid Kip Williamson. “Using the information required by the FAFSA application, our Financial Aid office here at NACC may be able to make further adjustments in assisting student with college expenses.”
Students may complete the FAFSA form online by visiting studentaid.gov. There is no charge to complete the form, but students must be prepared with information such as their Social Security Number, federal income tax returns, W-2s, and bank statements if applicable. Students are highly encouraged to complete the application as early as possible.
NACC’s Financial Aid office is also offering in-person help sessions on Wednesdays at 1 pm on campus. Students can also register for a virtual help session via Zoom if needed. Appointments for help sessions may be made by emailing finaid@nacc.edu.
