On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Marshall County Commission held a regularly scheduled meeting where it took the following actions:
• Approved reinstallation of drywall bulkhead in Cell Block A of the Marshall County Jail for $5,400 from Courthouse and Jail Fund. David Kelley with Martin & Cobey Construction said the new return grates as well as the water pressure control valve and roof lights should be installed by the end of the week. When asked about if renovations to the jail were on schedule, he said COVID-19 is still causing “drastic” slowdowns, particularly with getting needed materials.
• Announced a white goods pickup and dumpsters would be made available Feb. 22 for Districts 1, 3 and 4.
• Instructed Maze to send a letter of nonconformance to s BFI Waste Services, LLC for failure to fulfill items of its contract with the county. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said BFI has not been providing new garbage cans to customers nor has it been submitting regular reports.
• Discuss policy and procedure processes pertaining to correspondence between county employees.
• Discuss parking county vehicles in front of the courthouse. Watson said he received complaints from citizens not being able to park near the courthouse due to spots being taken by county vehicles, including law enforcement. Sheriff Phil Sims said the courthouse’s security officers needed to park close to the entrance so they could retrieve equipment from their vehicle and to act as a deterrent to any would-be criminals. He suggested designating an area for law enforcement parking.
• Discuss approval of maintenance agreement pertaining to Beech Creek, Honeycomb Creek and Opposite mile 370 boat ramps from Alabama Department of Conservation and Wildlife Resources. Since no motion was made during the regular meeting, this item did not pass and the agreement was not renewed.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Corporation Services Company to allow them to do e-filing at no cost to the county.
• Discuss previous request for financial audit.
• Awarded bids for brake services to Westmoreland Tire in Albertville and Bees Express in Guntersville. The two shops were the lowest of five bids received at $729.45 and $740, respectively for full brake service including pads and rotors.
• Awarded a bid for transmissions for 2015 and newer Chevrolet Tahoes to Verlon Painter Motors in Albertville, which submitted quotes for three types of transmissions costing $3,821.88; $3,649.88; and $3,650.88 each.
• Approved a resolution to initiate a bridge project on Thomas Lane as well as a finance agreement with ALDOT to fund the project for approximately $400,000.
• Appointed Keith Swisher to the Northeast Water, Sewer & Fire Protection Board.
• Discussed whether and how funds could be used to purchase uniforms for county employees. County Administrator Shelly Fleisher advised the commissioners that they should not use county funds to purchase uniforms unless they were for safety related or for clear identification when performing duties in public in some cases.
