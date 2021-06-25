After nearly two years of planning, a new T-ball field for the Town of Geraldine is one major step closer to being a reality now that a plot of land for the field has been purchased.
During a special called meeting Thursday, the council voted to purchase 3.2 acres of land adjacent to the Town Park for $31,000.
This price was reached following a formal appraisal of the land at the seller’s request.
Mayor Chuck Ables said the council still needs to vote on constructing the field once it receives costs estimates for the project.
“We will begin getting cost estimates and still need to vote on actually building the field,” Ables told The Reporter. “We just needed to get access to the land before we could get cost of building the field.”
In other business, the council voted to:
Table bids for paving.
Contract with Musco to replace the lights at the Geraldine High School baseball and softball fields that are located in the Town Park at a cost of $279,798.
Adopted a resolution to accept funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
