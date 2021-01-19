The American Angus Association announced that the Brothers Cattle Company in Douglas is a new member.
Brothers Cattle is owned by father and son Dale and Tim Brothers. Dale has been in the cattle business for about 45 years. He started out part-time while he worked first for Monsanto and later Parker Hannifin. He’s retired and farms full-time now.
He has chicken houses. Chickens and cows just kind of go together. The chicken litter cleaned out of the poultry houses makes excellent fertilizer for pastures.
“I got this place from my daddy,” Dale said. “And it would just grow up if I didn’t have cattle.”
Dale has always liked black cattle, preferring a Brangus cross of the Brahman-Angus breeds, so it wasn’t much of a stretch for him to try pure-bred Angus. He has about 55 head in all.
He doesn’t much care for the paperwork that goes with keeping up with registered cattle. That’s where Tim comes in.
“I told him I’d keep up with the hay and the feeding if he would keep up with the paperwork,” Dale said.
Dale and Tim got their new registered Angus from another local Angus farm, Bonds Cattle. Scott and A.L. Bonds, another father-son farming team, have had registered Angus for years.
The Brothers bought four bred cows from the Bonds. So their herd expanded pretty quickly from four to eight.
“We were hoping for all heifers, but we got two and two,” Tim said.
They’re going to see how the calves grow out. One might end up being their herd bull, but they have an “interim” herd bull on the way in the meantime.
Tim is a tech director for the Attalla City Schools with 22 years in education. So he’s looking for something once his time in education is over and registered Angus might be it.
The Brothers Cattle Company is really a family business with everyone involved.
Dale’s wife is Sherri and they’ve been married nearly 50 years.
Tim is married to Kim and they have three children, Grace Kelley, Ben Brothers and Andie Kelley.
“There’s really a unique story in this about my wife and my dad,” Tim said. “I grew up here and was ready to get back home after having lived in Boaz, Arab, and Albertville.”
With Kim growing up in Albertville and living there her whole life, Tim wasn't sure how quickly she would adapt to living on a farm.
“It wasn't long before Kim had already made some favorites out of the cows and even named a few,” Tim said. “I'd say her favorites are definitely Carla and Peggy. When she goes out to the pasture, they all think she's about to feed them out of her hand as she often does.
“Kim and my dad, DB as she calls him, talk regularly about the cows. She keeps an eye out for him for injuries and new calves hitting the ground,” Tim said. “She keeps some binoculars by the window just for the occasion.”
Tim’s brother Kevin and his wife Shavonne also live on the farm, although they’re not quite as involved in the cattle business.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, touts itself as the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
It keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.