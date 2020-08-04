Zach Ross wanted a safe and fun place for his children to play and use their imagination.
He opened Tiny Town Place in Boaz at The Village on Elizabeth Street.
“We have two children, ages 13 and 7, and they never really had a place they could go and play and be themselves,” said Zach’s wife, Sondra.
“We wanted to open someplace where kids could come in, be themselves, explore and use their imaginations to learn while having fun.”
Tiny Town Place features several miniature buildings – including the police and fire stations, doctor’s office, ranch and more – where children can be a school teacher, act as sheriff, cure sick dolls or build buildings with Legos and blocks.
The venue is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
Cost for children ages 2 and up to play for two hours is $10 per child plus tax. Shoes and socks must be worn at all times.
Fifth Quarter Fridays will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. each Friday for children in 6th to 9th grades. Parents must register each child and cost will be $5 plus tax per child.
The venue will also offer private birthday parties. Parents should call Zach at 256-281-9264 for reservations or more information.
