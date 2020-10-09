Are you looking for something socially responsible to do to celebrate Halloween?
Albertville and Boaz are sponsoring events featuring entertainment, games, prizes and more, while the Whole Backstage in Guntersville will host a one-act play to celebrate the spooky season.
• Halloween Spooktacular at the Whole Backstage will be Oct. 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 and 25 at 2 p.m.
A one-act show, directed by Wesley H. Rorex, will compile readings, songs and dancing that is suitable for all ages.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $12 for students.
Call 256-582-7469 or log onto www.wholebackstage.com for ticket information.
• Main Street Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Albertville.
The event will be on Main Street from the corner of Carlisle Street to the railroad tracks. The area will be closed to foot traffic only.
The Aggie Theater will present entertainment. Decorated cars and candy will be on hand.
Those interested in setting up a trunk for treats should contact Kathy at kathy@albertvillechamberofcommerce.com. There is no fee to participate, but trunks must be registered with the Chamber in advance.
• Monster Mash at the Mill will be Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Old Mill Park, 10315 Alabama 168, in downtown Boaz.
The event, sponsored by the City of Boaz, Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, local churches, businesses and organization, includes numerous activities for all ages.
Awards will be given for the best costumes, a photo booth will be set up, games, candy and prizes will be given.
For more information or to provide a booth, call 256-593-3000.
• Sand Mountain Cowboy Church Fall Festival will be Oct. 31 beginning at 6 a.m.
Chuckwagon cooking, hot dogs, funnel cakes and homemade pies will be available along with handmade items, Scentsy, Paparazzi, western apparel and more.
Come on out and start your Christmas shopping and fellowship while eating a meal cooked by our chuckwagon gang.
