MONTGOMERY – ADOL is reminding all unemployment compensation claimants that Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the additional $600 federal benefit granted by the CARES Act, will expire on benefit weeks ending July 25, 2020.
Across all states, the $600 FPUC payments are set to expire the benefit week ending July 25, 2020. At this time, the federal government has not changed or extended the FPUC program. States do not have the ability to extend FPUC.
If a claimant is eligible for retroactive benefits on their claim they will receive the additional $600 FPUC payment for eligible weeks between March 29, 2020 and July 25, 2020 even if the claim is processed after July 25, 2020.
ADOL offers no-cost services to help in finding a new job. Jobseekers can visit their local Career Center or search jobs online at www.alabamaworks.alabama.gov.
