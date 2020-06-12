The Alabama Department of Public Health has reinforced its safer at home recommendations after more than 800 new cases were reported Thursday. That same day, more than 5,700 tests were reported across the state. It’s unclear whether or not the spike in cases was due to a backlog of laboratory tests being reported simultaneously, as was seen last week.
The ADPH updated the number of presumed recovered cases from COVID-19 to 13,508 up from 9,355 last week. That means of the 22,471 confirmed cases reported as of Friday afternoon, only 8,963 are currently active. Since last Friday, the number of deaths increased from 590 to 746. Nationwide, 2,026,073 people have been infected according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 113,899 have died and 540,292 have recovered.
At least 286,008 total tests have been administered in Alabama. Since March 13, there have been 2,156 patients hospitalized
Within the last 14 days, there have been 5,413 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 86,581 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 786 cases have been confirmed (five probable) and at least 6,793 tests have been administered; nine deaths have been confirmed.
In DeKalb County, a total of 291 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 2,956 tests have been administered; five deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 287 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 6,320 tests have been administered; 12 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 87 cases have been confirmed (two probable) and at least 2,148 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 41.17% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 20.42%; ages 50-64, 22.65%; 5-24, 14.32%, and 0-4, 1.39%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 57.54%; males, 41.81%; and 0.65% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 39.2%, or roughly 8,300, of the infected were white, 42.06%, or 9,700, were black, 0.51% were Asian and 18.32% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 71.64% were non-Hispanic, 8.68% were Hispanic and 19.86% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 812; DeKalb County, 406.9; Etowah County, 280.6; and Blount County, 105.5.
The ADPH reported 650 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 380 had to be put on a ventilator.
Approximately 2,569 health care workers had been infected, as well as 1,162 long-term care employees and 1,934 long-term care residents.
Of the confirmed deaths, 79.2% were among patients 65 years or older, 16.6% were between the ages of 50-64 and 3.8% were between the ages 25-49. Three hundred ninety-seven of the confirmed deaths were male and 346 were female. Close to 86.6% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 45.3% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 48.8% white and 0.7% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. Approximately 180 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 288 had diabetes mellitus, 482 had cardiovascular disease, 197 had chronic renal disease and 24 had chronic liver disease. Four hundred fifteen confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 36 had none. Of those 36, 63.9% were 65 or older, 52.8% were male, 47.2% were female, 41.7% were black, 52.8% were white and 5.6% were of another race.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 1,356 by Oct. 1. As of Friday, Alabama needed 220 hospital beds out of 5,744, resulting in zero bed shortages.
The state’s current amended safer-at-home order will remain in effect until July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.