The annual event gives back-to-school shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. Local sales taxes may apply.
The sale includes:
• Clothing of $100 or less per item, such as boots, coats, diapers, dresses, jackets, jeans, pants, school uniforms, shoes, underwear and socks.
• Computers, computer software and supplies with a sales price of $750 or less, such as computers, software, storage media, computer printers, printer supplies and handheld electronic schedulers or digital assistants that are not cellular phones.
• School supplies $50 or less per item, such as binders, bags, calculators, Crayons, highlighters, index cards, paper, notebooks, scissors and pencils.
• School art supplies, including clay and glazes, paints (acrylic, tempora or oil) paintbrushes, sketch and drawing pads and watercolors.
• School instructional material, such as reference maps, globes and required textbooks on an official school book list with a sales price of more than $30 but less than $50.
• Books, with a sales price of $30 or less.
Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and various towns within Marshall County participate in the sales tax holiday annually.
For more information or to find a complete list of eligible purchases, log onto revenue.alabama.gov, or call 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
