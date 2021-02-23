Kelly Godwin, the Vice President of Ray Kennamer Construction, Inc, was awarded by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) the 2020 Safety Champion of the Year Award. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named the recipients of the 15th annual NAHB/Builders Mutual Insurance Company Safety Award for Excellence (SAFE) for their commitment to strong safety programs.
Godwin holds multiple responsibilities within Ray Kennamer Construction to ensure the safety on the jobsite for her employees as well as subcontractors. She conducts daily morning meetings with her construction crew to review the best practices for each task on the schedule. With COVID-19 being on everyone’s minds this year, Godwin has implemented daily temperature checks of her crew and routinely checks on their health to make sure they are not symptomatic. Godwin created her company’s safety plan and detailed guidelines. She holds a 30-hour OSHA card and has completed the Alabama Homebuilders “Safety 6” course twice. Godwin is continuously promoting and demonstrating excellence to her employees and jobsites.
“I’ve been in the role of project manager and safety representative for the last seven years so this is a real honor to receive this award. We try to work from a culture of safety where it improves our company morale, and in turn helps us to produce even more quality craftsmanship that really speaks volumes with our clients and allows them to share with their friends, families, and colleagues which helps strengthen our business.”
This year’s SAFE program honors individuals and companies that have worked to achieve exemplary safety and health programs in the residential construction industry.
“Every year, the achievements of the SAFE Award winners seem to get more impressive,” said Juli Bacon, NAHB Construction Safety and Health Committee chair and consultant from Woodinville, Wash. “In this very challenging year, it is no different. Even as pandemic safety took center stage, these companies continued to innovate in the area of traditional job site safety.”
Ray Kennamer Construction was founded in 1994 after the passing of Ray’s father, O.W. ‘Shorty’ Kennamer with the vision to provide quality craftsmanship in renovations, additions, and remodeling in Marshall County and surrounding areas. With over 40 years of experience, Ray sets himself apart as an expert in the remodeling industry. Ray recruited his middle daughter, Kelly, to work with him to continue the legacy of high quality remodeling construction and since 2014 they have been able to complete over 100 projects with a unique working dynamic. The Ray Kennamer Construction motto towards remodeling and renovation has always been ‘the impossible just takes a little longer’.
