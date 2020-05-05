Twenty-six of the 28 buses at Boaz City Schools were significantly damaged by the EF2 tornado that devastated the city April 12.
During the latest Boaz City Schools Board of Education meeting, which was held virtually and broadcasted via YouTube, Allen Johnson, student services coordinator of Boaz City Schools, said nearly all of the damaged buses would need new windshields; some will need paint jobs.
“There were only two buses that I think the state would approve for travel, and they’re the worst — a 1996 and a 1998 that we hope to get rid of soon,” he said.
Aside from buses, the bus and maintenance shops suffered significant damage as well. Johnson confirmed three bay doors at the bus shop had been destroyed, windows had been broken and many small holes had been put into the side of the building where gravel and debris hit. He said the office where meetings were often held would likely be condemned.
At the maintenance shop, the roof had been separated from walls — it may be condemned, Johnson said. A maintenance storage trailer was obliterated and blown into the neighboring yard, he said.
“We did suffer a lot of damage,” Johnson said, “but we’re blessed compared to [others in the community].”
Fences were also blown down but have since been put back up. Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie appreciated the diligent work of Johnson and others to help clean up the damage.
“We already have the fencing back up and the area is secure,” Haynie said. “You know, but it is going to take some time [to repair and replace damaged items]. Thankfully we have some time before school gets started back.”
Before Johnson’s damage report, the board approved the purchase of three 2021 Bluebird passenger buses for $290,949 and one 2021 Bluebird special needs bus for $102,986 from Bus Works, totaling $393,935.
Haynie said $263,524 would be provided by ADECA from the Volkswagen Mitigation funds to pay for part of the buses. He said the remaining cost would be paid from the 2019-2020 advancement in technology fund.
