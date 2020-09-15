After almost two years of planning, MVAC is excited to announce the opening of an ongoing Quilt Exhibit at its gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville. David Hammock, the well-known metal artist of Arab designed the six custom hanging systems that include metal oak leaves salvaged from a 100-year-old gate destroyed in a tornado. Lynda and Ronnie Geddes of Horton designed and made the set-up poles so that a ladder is not required to install the quilts. Membership fees and corporate donors’ funds have made this exhibit possible.
Anyone can visit the MVAC Gallery to see the quilts for free. This new program celebrates yet another art form of our area and provides more access to artistic quilts well beyond bedrooms of the lucky owners. Here are the first two quilts on exhibit.
The Fall Fantasy quilt was made by Marquita Jones who is a self-taught quilter. Marquita started sewing doll clothes at age 7, and at age 10, she sewed on a treadle machine to help her grandmother piece quilts. She always had it in the back of her mind to take up quilting and did so when she retired and moved back to Guntersville, and now it is her life passion. She is a founding member of Lakeside Quilters that was formed in June 2000.
The Fall Fantasy quilt started when Marquita saw two fall trees panels at a quilt show which spoke to her heart and said “take me home”. Marquita said, “I just did what my quilt told me it wanted. After creating the center and focus of the quilt, I mixed other fall fabrics to create the border including tree bark fabric which was another “take me home” fabric. This quilt is one of my favorites because it was my own design from my heart to my hands.” For this quilt, Marquita was the custom designer, pieceworker, and quilter to complete her vision.
The Scraps of Fall quilt was designed and pieced by Traci Lamb who has been quilting for about 20 years. Although her mother taught her to sew, Traci picked up quilting on her own. She is part of the Lakeside Quilters group.
Traci’s design started with a panel of fall motifs which she fussy cut and a collection of fall fabrics. She was particularly interested in doing a piano keys pattern (the border area for us non-quilters). The piecework took her about a month, and then Kathy Murray did the intricate quilting in gold thread. Traci finished the quilt with a sparkly gold border that you just have to see in person to fully appreciate.
These quilts will be on display until early October, so come by the MVAC Gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue to see it in person.
If you are a Marshall County resident or a member of any of the Marshall County quilting groups and are interested in showcasing a quilt, submit photos and details about the quilt to info@mvacarts.org. Submissions may be from the quilt owner, pieceworker, or quilter. The MVAC quilting committee will be planning the themes and exhibits for 2021 soon.
