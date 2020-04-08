Boaz High School seniors recently got a taste of the working world.
In order to prepare students for life outside the classroom, the school hosted Mock Interview Day before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 40 community volunteers interviewed more than 140 senior students. The interview process helped the students hone their etiquette and communication skills among other traits employers like to see.
“This event has helped our students prepare for the next phase of life,” Lindsey Beck, Boaz’s career coach, said. “So many of our students had never participated in an interview before, and we wanted to change that before they graduated. Students received constructive feedback after they interviewed. Everyone walked away knowing what they needed to improve on and what they did well. We are very proud of the effort that our seniors demonstrated, and we know they will grow from this experience.”
The week before mock interviews, Beck said students practiced and determined what were appropriate handshakes, professional dress forms and good eye contact. They also learned how to build a quality resume. Box Truck Boutique and JoS. A. Bank in Gadsden set up “Dress for Success” booths to give students examples of how to dress for an interview and in the workplace. JoS. A. Bank taught students how to tie a tie.
“This event was a great way to provide them with some experience of the interview process,” Boaz High School Principal Caleb Pinyan said. “Our career coach, Lindsey Beck, did a great job with the planning and execution of the mock interviews. I spoke with several students throughout the morning and they gave some great feedback about how they enjoyed the process, and they believe that that are more prepared for a true interview with a potential employer.
“I was very proud of our students as they showcased themselves to some of our community members,” he added.
Ashley Walls, director of teaching and learning, was thrilled and thankful to see so many community members willing to help.
“This experience is great evidence of how strong the community support is in Boaz,” she said. “The outpour of support from community to help with this day was such a blessing.”
