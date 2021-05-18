The rescue squad in Geraldine is planning to hold a roadblock fundraiser next month.
The Geraldine Town Council approved the squad’s request last Monday night to hold the roadblock on June 5 at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 227. Councilman Tony Taylor broached the issue with the council saying he believed it had been years since the squad’s last roadblock.
In other business, the council:
• Adopted two resolutions honoring local student athletes Joanna Hammett and Collin Mayfield.
• Adopted a resolution on first reading to enter into a paving agreement with GMC.
• Approved recent bills totaling $30,555.79
• Discussed a Farmer’s Market, which will be held on the first Wednesday in June.
• Discussed the fate of a burned-out home on Highway 227. Mayor Chuck Ables said the ownership of the property had reverted back to the previous occupant who said they intend to clean it up.
• Discussed installing new poles at the town’s baseball field for $100,000 plus an extra $5,500 for a 25-year warranty.
• Announced “Music in the Geraldine Park” event hosted by IC Radio to be held on the town park Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Point of Honor, Ricky Luster Sr., and Chosen Generation are scheduled to perform.
