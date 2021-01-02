Albertville Fire Department put a new ambulance into service last week.
The new rig replaces an existing ambulance that has nearly worn out, according to fire officials.
“We run about 3,000 medical calls a year,” said Jason Beam, assistant chief and fire marshal.
“We try to replace and upgrade our ambulance every five years.”
This ambulance features a new cot and loading system, a new heart monitor and other updated equipment.
Total cost for the new, fully outfitted rig is about $250,000 Beam said. The ambulance is based on a heavy-duty truck chassis.
“The truck itself cost about $200,000, and by the time you add in all the equipment, it is up to about $250,000,” he said.
One of the most appreciated pieces of equipment is the hydraulic loading system. This allows for the patient on the cot to be lifted into the ambulance automatically, saving firefighters from possible back injury from lifting.
The first loading system was installed at AFD in 2009.
“To my knowledge, we haven’t had one reported back injury since then,” Beam said. “That saves us money in the long run.”
AFD Chief Brad Hix said every one of the department’s 30 firefighters are certified EMTs. More than 20 of those men are paramedics.
“We are blessed to have that many,” Beam said.
Hix said he remembers when there were only three paramedics on staff.
“They ran the ambulance every shift they worked,” Hix said. “They never stopped.”
The AFD ambulance typically makes runs to Marshall Medical Centers North and South. The ambulance rarely makes trips outside the county to other hospitals, Beam said.
