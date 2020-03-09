The City of Guntersville is having to take another look at its boardwalk project. The bids came in about $1 million over budget, Mayor Leigh Dollar said.
“That’s very high and we are regrouping,” Dollar said. “We will have to get with our engineers to decide how to proceed.”
Several companies attended a pre-construction meeting concerning the boardwalk project. But only one company bid on it: Lambert Inc. Tom Jones was going to be a subcontractor.
“The grant almost requires that you have to have a bridge building company to do the work,” Dollar said.
The boardwalk is proposed to begin at the end of the Lurleen Drive walking trail, go under the river bridge and back to the City Harbor. It is to have some fishing platforms in various places along the way.
Dollar had worried there might not be many bidders on the project. There’s a lot of construction going on courtesy of the
booming economy, so companies don’t necessarily have to bid on big projects like the boardwalk.
The city got about $1.4 million in grant money for the boardwalk project with plans to match the grant with about $300,000 in city money.
“I cannot recommend to the city council that the city cover the overage of this bid,” the mayor said.
