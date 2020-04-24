During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Albertville City Board of Education (BOE) approved the contingency fee agreement with Methvin, Terrell, Yancey, Stephens & Miller, P.C., a law firm located in Birmingham, to join a class-action lawsuit against JUUL — a company that manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
The contingency fee agreement stated the BOE determined it was feasible to bring action against manufacturers and distributors of electronic cigarettes and vaping products for damages arising out of marketing, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping products to Albertville City Schools’ students. The BOE approved to engage the law firm to investigate the viability of and potential prosecution of an action against such manufacturers and distributors.
The agreement stated the law firm agreed to represent BOE in connection with investigation and potential prosecution of a civil action against manufacturers and distributors of electronic cigarettes and vaping products for the period from April 21 until the termination of the litigation or termination of the legal services. It stated that there is no fee for this representation unless there is monetary recovery is obtained by the law firm in favor of BOE, whether by suit, settlement or otherwise.
Albertville City Schools (ACS) Superintendent Boyd English said it’s not customary for the ACS to enter into class-action lawsuits, but he since he felt JUUL had negatively affected the school system’s students.
“This is for the makers of JUUL, and how they targeted teenagers with some of the flavors,” English said. “We felt like because of the impact that it did have on some of our teenagers, we felt that we would join in on this class-action lawsuit against the JUUL company.
“It really is just taking a stand, because how it has impacted some of our young people,” he added.
During the superintendent's report, English thanked the BOE for “all their assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said the Albertville City Schools’ online teaching program was in progress through YouTube and Zoom.
Long-time BOE member Lee Fleming announced he would be retiring from his position with the BOE. After 10 years of serving as a member of the BOE, he said it was simply his time to step away. Since his wife would be retiring the following school year, he said the timing was just right.
In other business, the BOE:
1. Approved the following personnel items:
• Resignations/Retirements/Supplement Resignations/Transfers
• Wayne Edmonson, retiring as bus driver, effective June 1.
• Amberleigh Breedwell, resigning as LPN at Albertville Primary School (APS), effective April 6.
• Christi Malone, resigning as teacher at Albertville Middle School (AMS), effective May 28.
• Ashley Isom, resigning as eighth grade volleyball coach, effective May 28.
• Sulynda Shell, transferring from a 10-month secretary at APS to a 12-month Secretary at APS, effective July 1.
• Brenda Mejia-Calderon, transferring from a 10-month secretary at APS to a 9-month secretary at APS, effective July 1.
• Abigail Grauberger, transferring from a 12-month choir teacher/director at AHS to a 9-month choir teacher at AMS — replacing Patrick McCormick — effective July 1.
• William Scott, transferring from Credit Recovery Teacher at AHS to PE Teacher at AHS (replacing Paul Woodruff), effective July 1.
2. Approved the following supplement assignments:
• Amanda Langner, APS Leadership team, effective Aug. 1.
• Kelsey Sims Luce, APS Leadership team, effective Aug. 1.
• Misti Harding, APS Leadership team, effective Aug. 1.
• Ramona Hall, APS Leadership team, effective Aug. 1.
• Jennifer Smith, APS Leadership team, to be paid by APS funds, effective Aug. 1.
• Candace Grochowalski, seventh grade Volleyball coach, effective April 22.
3. Approved the following independent contracts:
• Avery Tucker, independent contract to provide his services as a choreographer for AMS Vocal Point, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 from Choir funds, effective May 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
4. Approve the offer from Borden Dairy Company of Kentucky, LLC, to renew Bid 18-004 for Dairy Products with original bid speculations for the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.