SARDIS CITY — Two familiar faces are the new administrators at Sardis High School, where they will welcome some new additions to the faculty for the 2021-22 school year.
Classes start Aug. 12 for students in the Etowah County School System.
Former Sardis Assistant Principal Josh Wallace is serving as the school’s interim principal. He’s stepping in for Wendy Gibbs, who is taking a year-long leave of absence.
Wallace spent eight years at Sardis, the last four as assistant principal, before spending the last two years as principal of the Etowah County School System’s Refocus Center.
Dr. Heather Wilson, a former Sardis faculty member, has returned to campus to serve as assistant principal. She succeeds Zach Wallace, Josh’s brother. A school system rule prevents siblings from working together as administrators.
“Zach moved back into the classroom and is going to do some coaching for us,” Josh Wallace said. “He’s still going to have some other duties that fit him that can help.
“In this position you try to look for somebody who has strengths where your weaknesses are, and Heather and I worked together for eight years. I knew I was going to try and go after Heather when I got this position. She has her doctorate in special education with a certificate in administration, so she is an asset to our community, our school and our city. She’s going to be great.”
Sardis graduate Mattie Cofield is returning to her alma mater to teach family and consumer sciences. Her parents, Keith and Page Wright, are retired Etowah County educators. Keith taught at Whitesboro Elementary while Page taught at Carlisle Elementary.
Cofield succeeds Sherry Hall, who retired. Josh Wallace said Hall built a topnotch program at Sardis.
“With Mattie coming in, I feel like she’s able to keep that going and then add some of her strengths to that,” Wallace said. “She’s going to be great for our students and open up some avenues for our students, because of what her certificates and her credentials are in the career tech path.
“We’re going to be able to open up some hospitality and tourism classes along with some fashion. We’re going to have a few more avenues to build on what Miss Hall had started, and Miss Hall did a fabulous job.”
Wallace is eager to see what two new coaches in the Sardis basketball program will accomplish.
Heath Cullom has taken over the Sardis varsity girls program, while Jacob Holland is the new junior varsity boys coach. Cullom moved up from Sardis Middle School, where he gained experience coaching boys and girls teams.
Dylan Bolding will continue coaching the Sardis junior varsity girls basketball team. Bolding guided the Lions to the Etowah County Tournament championship in 2021.
Cullom, Bolding and Holland are Sardis alumni.
“Jacob played for Zach when he was head boys coach,” Wallace said. “Jacob brings a lot of strengths. I was able to let Heath stay at the middle school and teach, and that gave me a spot to be able to hire somebody to help with the boys. Jacob will be teaching 10th and 11th grade history.
“Heath, Dylan and Jacob are people who live in the community and love the community.”
Wallace hired Bubba Roberts as a special education teacher and coach. Roberts comes to Sardis from Guntersville, where he served as an assistant coach in football and baseball. Roberts’ wife, Kasey, is also a member of the SHS faculty.
“Coach Roberts will help with our football program, and his knowledge of baseball and football is a major asset,” Wallace said.
“I feel like our hires this year are really strong … they’re community people, good Christian people, and that’s what we need to look for for our students.”
Brock Rutledge, a former Sardis teacher and coach, is returning to the school as an assistant football coach. He won’t have a teaching position at Sardis.
“[Head] Coach [Gene] Hill wanted to try and get Brock back,” Wallace said. “He knows the community and lives in the community.”
