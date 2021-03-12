Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a Grove Oak man with burglary and theft following a February burglary.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies responded to a burglary call in the 200 block of Meltonsville Road in Marshall County on February 21.
Deputies responded and found the home in total disarray with items broken and tossed throughout the home.
The homeowner was contacted and determined guns, jewelry, medication and personal documents were taken from the home.
During their investigation, deputies were led to a second home on Old 227 Road. When they arrived at that home, they found a pill bottle taken from the Meltonsville Road home on the ground near the front door. A search warrant was issued, and investigators entered the home to find a large number of items reported stolen from the Meltonsville Road home inside.
The items were recovered and returned to the rightful homeowner, Guthrie said.
Warrants were issued for Evan Blake Holtzclaw, 22, of Grove Oak. He was located March 6 and taken into custody. He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property and booked into the Marshall County Jail. He posted bail and was released on March 10.
