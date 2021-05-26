Albertville City Schools recently welcomed several new hires for the upcoming school year including several in key leadership positions.
“It’s a time of celebration,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “We persevered and made it through the year… I’m excited about our hires.”
After serving as interim principal for Albertville High School since last year, Jordan Phillips was officially made principal of the high school effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Phillips brings 5 years of principal experience from when he worked in DeKalb County as well as several years serving as AHS’s assistant principal.
Dylan Patrick Bunnell was recently hired as the new Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at AHS. English said the school is excited to welcome Bunnell and he intends to hold a meet-and-greet soon for the community to meet him.
Candi McCullars was transferred from serving as the assistant principal at Albertville Primary School to be the principal at Albertville elementary school, effective June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. “We’re proud to have her,” the superintendent said. “She’s done a great job with us.”
To help coordinate the day-to-day operations at the schools, the board recruited Jerry Todd Watkins from his role at Huntsville City Schools to serve as executive director of career tech and student services for Albertville, effective June 14, 2021. Watkins will also serve as the system-wide athletic director and oversee enrollment for in-district and non-resident students.
With the school system expanding into the “7A world,” English said it’s becoming more important to communicate the ACS brand statewide to attract more qualified teachers. That’s why the board recently hired Anna Grace Morgan to fill the new role of public relations and marketing director.
The board also welcomed back board president Bobby Stewart who was recently reappointed to the Albertville City School Board for another 5-year term.
“We’re blessed to have a board that has a vision and helps cast that vision through me in terms of where the school system is going,” English said. “To me, we’re at a crossroads. We’re a growing system. In the last 10 years we’ve grown by over 2,000 students, and we’re this upcoming school year to be over 6,000 for the first time ever.”
In other business, the board:
-Approved the job descriptions for lead school, systemwide RN and LPN nurse.
-Approved the following personnel items:
Retirements/resignations
1. Dana Conley, resigning as broadcast journalism teacher at AMS, effective June 1, 2021.
2. Rickey Cook, resigning as bus driver at ACS, effective June 1, 2021.
3. Clifton Mitchell, resigning as 10-month PE teacher at AHS, effective June 10, 2021.
4. Mary E. Smith, retiring as 12-month secretary to principal at AHS, effective July 1, 2021.
5. Mary Jo Smith, retiring as custodian system-wide, effective July 1, 2021.
6. Adam Amos, resigning as science teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2021.
7. Brittany McDonald, resigning as English teacher at AHS, effective June 2, 2021.
8. Logan Cornutt, resigning as special education teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2021.
B. Supplement resignations
1. Gregory Reeves, resigning from athletic director at AHS, effective July 1, 2021.
2. Jordan Armstrong, resigning as JV girls soccer coach at AHS, effective May 12, 2021.
3. Shelby Boozer, resigning as inventory designee at AIS, effective June 1, 2021.
4. Adam Amos, resigning as JV boys basketball coach at AHS, effective May 17, 2021.
Temporary employments/transfers
1. Abbie Blevins, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Reshia Massey and pending certification), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
2. Haley Harbou, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Karina Harris), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
3. Brooklyn McCool, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Amy Allen and pending certification), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
4. Tiffany Saint, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Melanie Gibson), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
5. Alexandria Mullinax, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Amy Cochran and pending certification), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
6. Andrea Hubbard, transferring from Special Education teacher at AIS to elementary teacher at AES (replacing Dana Hudgins), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
7. Hannah Lowden, transferring from elementary teacher at AES to elementary teacher at AKPK (replacing Lindsey Harris), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
8. Cleary Asbury, elementary Intervention teacher at AES (new position), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
9. Summer Kelly (3488), elementary teacher at AES (replacing Stephanie Pankey and pending certification), effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
Transfers
Kristy Robinson, transferring from 10-month assistant principal at AMS to 10-month assistant principal at AIS, effective July 16, 2021.
Supplement assignments
1. Heather Garrison, Leadership Team at APS, effective July 28, 2021.
2. Rebecca Foley, Leadership Team at APS, effective July 28, 2021.
3. Abby Jones, Leadership Team at APS, effective July 28, 2021.
4. Dylan Patrick Bunnell, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at AHS, effective July 28, 2021 with extended monthly duties effective June 1, 2021.
Other
1. Kristy Kirby, to work as a summer school teacher at AHS, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 4.5 hours per day, effective June 7, 2021 through July 1, 2021.
2. Sheila Pall, to work as a summer school teacher at AHS, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 4.5 hours per day, effective June 7, 2021 through July 1, 2021.
3. Jennifer Matthews, to work as a summer school teacher at AHS, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 4.5 hours per day, effective June 7, 2021 through July 1, 2021.
4. Jessica Clay, to work as a summer school teacher at AHS, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 4.5 hours per day, effective June 7, 2021 through July 1, 2021.
5. Kimberly Daniel, to work the Summer Feeding Program as a CNP Worker, at $13.25 per hour for 4 days per week, effective June 4, 2021 through July 16, 2021.
6. Amanda Evans, to work the Summer Feeding Program as a CNP Manager at $16 per hour for 4 days per week, effective June 4, 2021 through July 16, 2021.
7. Amanda Shedd, to work the Summer Feeding Program as a CNP Manager at $16 per hour for 4 days per week, effective June 4, 2021 through July 16, 2021.
-Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Caleb Johnston, independent contract, to assist with individual workouts, group training sessions, and evaluations for the AMS baseball team, to be paid and not to exceed $1000 by AMS baseball, effective May 19, 2021 to May 28, 2021.
2. Natalie Neace, independent contract, to provide group instruction for the AHS colorguard, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective May 24, 2021 to May 28, 2021.
3. Anna Morgan, independent contract, to perform consulting duties in the area of public relations that addresses all aspects of the district's needs, to be paid $200 per day and not to exceed $30,000 by BOE, effective May 19, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
Approved the April 2021 Financials. The month’s revenue was $5,156,549.37 and expenditures were 44,824,141.18. With five months left in its current fiscal year, the school system has spent 58.33% of its budget.
-Approved the May 2021 fundraiser requests.
-Approved the following bid renewals:
1. Bid 18-004 (bottled beverage portion) with Coca-Cola Bottling Co., under the same terms and conditions as the original bid.
2. Bid 19-003 ice cream with Purity Dairies, under the same terms and conditions ad the original bid
-Approved the removal of dated wording in Policy 7.8 relating to graduation, certification completion and commencement. It now reads: “Students who have satisfactorily completed requisite course work, met minimum credit requirements, attendance criteria, and passed required examinations are eligible for graduation per procedures established by the Superintendent. Student participation in graduation ceremonies and related graduation activities will be subject to the principal’s approval and payment of outstanding financial obligations. Participation in a graduation-related ceremony may be prohibited by the principal if the student violates disciplinary standards or if, in the judgment of the principal, the student’s participation could lead or contribute to disorder or disruption of the ceremony or activity.”
-Approved the 2021-22 board meeting schedule.
