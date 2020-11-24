Carson Clark — who lives in Guntersville and works as Congressman Robert Aderholt’s press secretary — is part of the big Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial.
“A guy I graduated from high school with had signed up for it and said, ‘You ought to do it,’” Carson said. So Carson signed up for it too.
He went to Huntsville in early September and got the first injection. Then he returned 3 weeks later and got the second.
“This firm in Huntsville is under contract to help conduct the study,” Carson said.
His arm was sore after the injection, but no more than if he’d had a flu shot or some other vaccination.
“I had a little fatigue after getting the injections, but it wasn’t debilitating,” he said.
After getting the injections, Carson logs in once a week on his phone and reports his health condition. He’s getting paid, but not exactly getting rich doing the study. They paid his mileage to and from the clinic for the injections and he gets $5 a week to log in and report.
Half the people in the study are getting the vaccine and half a placebo. The patients don’t know which they’re getting. But Carson thinks he got the vaccine.
“I guess I cheated a little on my own,” he said. “Lakeside North up by Marshall North does antibody testing. I did the test and I have antibodies.’
Does it make him feel more confident knowing he has the antibodies?
“Somewhat,” Carson said. “I’m still taking all the precautions. It is a good feeling to know I am probably immune to it for now. Moderna announced it was having good results with its vaccine trials too. Theirs requires 2 injections also.”
One reason Carson decided to be part of the trial is his mother Linda Clark has a few health issues and Carson wanted to be able to visit her without worrying about passing COVID-19 on to her.
When he told friends he was going to participate in the trial, some of them were like “Well, it’s been nice knowing you.” But Carson took at an altruistic approach to the trial.
“Someone has to do it,” he said. “If we all sat back and said, ‘Let someone else do it,’ we would never get a vaccine,” he said.
