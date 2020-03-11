As concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, rise in the U.S., the American Red Cross and LifeSouth are urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets now to help prevent blood shortages that could result from lower donor participation.
Red Cross Blood Services President Chris Hrouda said cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time,” Hrouda said. “As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Potential donors are asked to make an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed, Hrouda said.
LifeSouth is also taking steps to ensure the community and blood donors that it is safe to donate blood and encourage blood donation to maintain a necessary blood supply.
According to Dr. Chris Lough, vice president of medical services for LifeSouth, a sharp decline in donations is already being felt due to worry about the virus, although individuals are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus through the blood donation process. LifeSouth assures it is taking every precaution to minimize the risk to blood donors, he said.
“Respiratory viruses, like COVID-19, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion and no cases of transfusion transmitted coronaviruses have been reported,” Lough said. “The most significant risk to the blood supply posed by COVID-19 is a lack of availability due to a decrease in donations.”
Hospitals have begun to voice concern due to a strained blood supply, he said. Donating ensures the community blood supply remains stable as the virus spreads, travel bans increase and the ongoing impact of the current flu season affects the number of donors able to give.
LifeSouth, along with the AABB and America’s Blood Centers, urges businesses, schools, churches and community organizations to continue to hold blood drives and encourage blood donation.
To find a blood drive near you, Lough said to visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
As of March 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were 938 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. The death toll was at 29.
As of March 11, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
