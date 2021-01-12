The Town of Geraldine has joined the state and other cities in proclaiming January as Human Trafficking Awareness month.
Meeting at First Baptist Church in Geraldine to allow for social distancing, the council made the proclamation official Monday night during its first meeting of the new year.
“The U.S. Government estimates that 600,000 to 800,000 individuals are trafficked across international borders each year,” the proclamation stated. “In 2017, the University of Alabama identified 1,167 human trafficking victims within the state of Alabama, with 57% of those being minors… The first step in eliminating human trafficking is to educate the community… We ask all residents of [Geraldine] to join us in raising the visibility of this crime whose victims are all too often invisible.”
In other business, the council:
- Approved the minutes from the Jan. 5, 2021, work session.
- Approved the minutes from the Dec. 14, 2020, council meeting.
- Discussed with Police Chief Heath Albright the sending of one of the towns officer’s, Jeremy Johnson, to the police academy starting Feb. 15.
- Discussed the new T-ball Field, which is being Bush Hogged this week so a surveyor can finalize bounty lines.
- Discussed update the town’s zoning laws
- Heard from Layton Olson about the Health and Heritage Mission Mapping Project, which seeks to help communities stay connected using watershed maps to provide up-to-date, local information for schools and community organizations.
- Discussed purchasing additional ground-mount Christmas decorations
- Discussed holding future meetings inside the lower level of First Baptist Church rather than use Zoom to allow for social distancing.
- Discussed purchasing “Welcome to Geraldine” signs to be placed along the road at the town’s entrances.
- Discussed constructing a new sign for the Town Park since the current one was damaged.
- Discussed adjusting the town’s insurance to address some over-insured items before the yearly insurance premium is due on Feb. 26.
- Approved paying the town’s bills which totalled $10,794.44, not including payroll.
