Wallace State Community College will host two three-day camps for teens and young adults interested in learning about building their own farming business. The Young Farmer Entrepreneur Camps will be held June 1-3 on the main campus in Hanceville and the other June 15-17 at the Oneonta campus.
The camps will cover the subjects of:
• Soil science to understand the different soil types, what crops grow best in those types and how to manipulate the soil for specific purposes
• Fertilization to understand how to read soil samples and how to apply the proper type of fertilizer
• Agriculture equipment usage and safety to learn how to safely mount and dismount tractors and how to hook and unhook implements
• Marketing to learn how to develop a marketing plan, the difference between retail and wholesale markets and other options for selling products
• Business planning to learn how to plan crops from start to finish to determine where a farmer will make money and funding options
• Agriculture assistance agencies for Young Farmers to learn what programs are available for assistance
• Vegetable and fruit production basics to learn how to grow and maintain fruit and vegetable crops
The camps are for ages 16 and up and will be limited to eight participants each to comply with social distancing. The camp fee is $100, but participants can save $25 by registering by May 15.
